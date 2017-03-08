9 Arrested, Including 8 Juveniles, In Caught-On-Video Assault
The eight teens--seven of whom are from Baltimore, the eighth of whom is from Baltimore County--were all charged as juveniles. The ninth, 18-year-old Derell Smith, 18, of the 1700 block of Belvedere Avenue, was charged as an adult with robbery and second-degree assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Julia
|1,503,563
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|26 min
|Into The Night
|8,048
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|6 hr
|WatchHim
|19
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|econ prof
|20,883
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|13 hr
|Girl
|400
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Junket
|313,421
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|Mon
|410antmo
|32
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC