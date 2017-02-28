414 Light St. apartments to begin pre...

414 Light St. apartments to begin pre-leasing this summer

The 44-story luxury apartment tower under construction at 414 Light St. will begin pre-leasing this summer, with the first residents expected to move in March 2018.

