414 Light St. apartments to begin pre-leasing this summer
The 44-story luxury apartment tower under construction at 414 Light St. will begin pre-leasing this summer, with the first residents expected to move in March 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|positronium
|1,499,358
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|rshermr
|8,027
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|313,393
|Body camera video shows traffic stop of Baltimo...
|Mon
|andtheysayimsweet
|1
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Feb 26
|Agawam 1158
|301
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 25
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC