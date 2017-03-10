4-year-old boy accidentally shot by b...

4-year-old boy accidentally shot by brother, 6; in stable condition

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot in his upper body by his 6-year-old brother in their home in Northeast Baltimore on Friday evening, city police said. The boys' father took the victim to a hospital, where he was being treated Friday night for a wound not considered life-threatening, police said.

