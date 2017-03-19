19-year-old man killed, two others wo...

19-year-old man killed, two others wounded in separate Baltimore shootings

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A 19-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old man was wounded in separate East Baltimore shootings on Thursday night, Baltimore Police said Friday. Officers responded to the 2700 block of E. Madison Street in the city's Madison Eastend neighborhood about 9:50 p.m. Thursday and found Markell Scott suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Marcus Washington 1,506,867
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 46 min cpeter1313 313,539
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr gotcha 20,900
Black lives matter.... What a joke! 16 hr wv whitegirl 10
I poop in public places Wed Aunt Jemima 3
Elijah Lewis Wed Aunt Jemima 1
News Belinda Carlisle is still on the Go-Go (Aug '08) Tue Spankys DJ Kevin 21
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,615,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC