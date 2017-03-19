19-year-old man killed, two others wounded in separate Baltimore shootings
A 19-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old man was wounded in separate East Baltimore shootings on Thursday night, Baltimore Police said Friday. Officers responded to the 2700 block of E. Madison Street in the city's Madison Eastend neighborhood about 9:50 p.m. Thursday and found Markell Scott suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
