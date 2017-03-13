13-year-old in critical condition, one man killed, another injured in shootings Friday

Baltimore police are investigating two Friday night shootings that killed one person and injured two others, including a 13-year-old boy who remained in critical condition Saturday. At 8:15 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 2600 block of W. Fairmount Ave. in West Baltimore, where they found a man who had been shot in the chest lying in the middle of the street.

