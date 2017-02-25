Woman holds out hope missing daughter, granddaughter will return home
Margaret Tucker continues to hold out hope that her daughter and eldest granddaughter will return home safe after they were reported missing earlier this month. "I hope they are alive and unharmed if that's possible," Tucker said of her daughter, Joanna Clark, 33, and her granddaughter, Nicole, 15. They were last seen Feb. 4 at their home in the 2800 block of Round Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of South Baltimore.
