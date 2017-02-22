Woman, 24, arrested in MTA bus shooting in Baltimore
A 24-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder in the weekend shooting of a man on a Maryland Transit Administration bus in Baltimore, police said Wednesday. Keara Peterson, of Cherry Hill, was arrested by Warrant Apprehension Task Force officers on Tuesday and was at Central Booking awaiting a court hearing on Wednesday, police said.
