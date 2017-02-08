With a homicide a day in 2017, Pugh s...

With a homicide a day in 2017, Pugh says Baltimore crime-fighting strategy is 'not working'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

With more than a homicide a day in Baltimore to start 2017, Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday that her administration is searching for answers to the city's persistent crime. Through the first 39 days of the year, 40 people were killed - a 118 percent increase from the same time in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,490,841
News Merger announced between Kopernik Bank and St. ... 8 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 20 hr silly rabbit 313,268
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
the goddam jews are to blame Mon Sarah 2nd Grade 7
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Mon Parade Phart 1,346
agape flights of venice florida Sun MARQUESS OF LANGFORD 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,669 • Total comments across all topics: 278,670,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC