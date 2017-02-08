With a homicide a day in 2017, Pugh says Baltimore crime-fighting strategy is 'not working'
With more than a homicide a day in Baltimore to start 2017, Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday that her administration is searching for answers to the city's persistent crime. Through the first 39 days of the year, 40 people were killed - a 118 percent increase from the same time in 2016.
