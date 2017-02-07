West Baltimore drug boss sought to ki...

West Baltimore drug boss sought to kill police cooperators, new indictment alleges

3 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

In August 2015, authorities say a "street lieutenant" for Brandon Pride's west side drug operation got caught with 52 bags of heroin. The lieutenant, 43-year-old Jason Summers, offered to cooperate with police, and later that night helped officers arrest another member of Pride's operation with 230 bags of heroin.

