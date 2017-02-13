West Baltimore carryout owner, 64, convicted for shooting at customer
A 64-year-old West Baltimore carryout owner who has been jailed for a year on charges of shooting and injuring a customer will be released soon after being convicted Monday at a short bench trial, his attorney said. Public defender Martin Cohen said Circuit Court Judge Alfred Nance convicted his client, Fu Tan, of reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,493,220
|Black lives matter.... What a joke!
|5 hr
|Sweets
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Baltimore
|Feb 10
|Dr Pepper
|1
|Four bias-related incidents of vandalism report...
|Feb 10
|mike
|1
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Feb 10
|Mydawgz
|57
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC