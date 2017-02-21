Vigils held for two women found dead ...

Vigils held for two women found dead in recent days

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Baltimore Sun

First, friends of Leah Yeager met Sunday afternoon at Chesterwood Park in Dundalk to pray for the local woman. Yeager, 45, had been missing since last Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,490,444
News Merger announced between Kopernik Bank and St. ... 1 hr Highlandtown Hill... 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr silly rabbit 313,268
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr Dan 20,813
the goddam jews are to blame Mon Sarah 2nd Grade 7
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Mon Parade Phart 1,346
agape flights of venice florida Sun MARQUESS OF LANGFORD 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,483 • Total comments across all topics: 278,647,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC