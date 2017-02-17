Vacant Warehouse Fire In Woodberry Goes To 4 Alarms
The fire ignited at a warehouse in the 1700 block of Union Avenue near the Light Rail station in Woodberry. Baltimore fire officials said the southbound Jones Falls Expressway in the area, along with the 41st Street Bridge and the Light Rail are shut down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Realtime
|1,496,056
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|52 min
|Truth is might
|313,328
|Good Shepherd Services to close Baltimore Count...
|19 hr
|MARFFY
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS
|Fri
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
|Remembering those lost to Baltimore violence
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|4
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Thu
|LAFA427
|298
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC