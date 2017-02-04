UMBC student photographs site of each 2016 Baltimore homicide in 'Stains on the Sidewalk'
UMBC student Amy Berbert has begun photographing the site of every 2016 slaying in Baltimore, exactly one year later and posting the images on Instagram. Once you realize what you're looking at in Amy Berbert's seemingly commonplace photograph of a car parked at night in front of a white frame house, it's the footsteps in the snow that provide an emotional jolt.
