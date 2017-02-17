U.S. Sen. Van Hollen to visit Baltimo...

U.S. Sen. Van Hollen to visit Baltimore Station

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., is scheduled to visit The Baltimore Station, 140 W. West St., a residential treatment program supporting veterans and others transitioning from homelessness and addiction to self-sufficiency, Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. as part of a daylong tour through Baltimore. While at The Baltimore Station, Van Hollen plans to express ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

