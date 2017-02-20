Two men shot Sunday in parking lot of Hip Hop Fish & Chicken
Two men were shot Sunday in the parking lot of Hip Hop Fish & Chicken across from Druid Hill Park in Northwest Two men were shot Sunday in the parking lot of Hip Hop Fish & Chicken across from Druid Hill Park in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Both men checked themselves into separate hospitals around 7 p.m. A 27-year-old was shot in his stomach, and a 29-year-old was shot in his legs.
