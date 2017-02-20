Two men shot Sunday in parking lot of...

Two men shot Sunday in parking lot of Hip Hop Fish & Chicken

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Two men were shot Sunday in the parking lot of Hip Hop Fish & Chicken across from Druid Hill Park in Northwest Two men were shot Sunday in the parking lot of Hip Hop Fish & Chicken across from Druid Hill Park in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Both men checked themselves into separate hospitals around 7 p.m. A 27-year-old was shot in his stomach, and a 29-year-old was shot in his legs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Yeah 1,496,967
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 min ThomasA 313,372
Wish our BALT N(EYE)GGERS had some FLINT MI WATER! 3 hr Philbert 2
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... 20 hr Rose Tokoyo1 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr mexico 20,845
Jennifer tanner, diggers, foster Sat Helpping you out 1
Good Shepherd Services to close Baltimore Count... Feb 17 MARFFY 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,014,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC