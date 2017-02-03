Two men injured in South Baltimore shooting Thursday night
Officers were called at 10:40 p.m. for a shooting in the 3700 block of 7th Street in Brooklyn, where they found a man who was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to area hospital where he remains in serious condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|1,489,078
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|313,265
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 31
|Father Jeremy
|5
|Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13)
|Jan 31
|Father Jeremy
|26
|brooks robinson fmaily still has baseballcards ...
|Jan 30
|BALL CARDS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC