Two men injured in South Baltimore shooting Thursday night

Officers were called at 10:40 p.m. for a shooting in the 3700 block of 7th Street in Brooklyn, where they found a man who was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to area hospital where he remains in serious condition.

