Two killed in shootings within minutes of each other in Baltimore
Two men were shot to death within 15 minutes of each other in separate incidents in Baltimore on Wednesday evening, police said. Around 4:40 p.m., police found a 21-year-old man shot in the head in the 1700 block of N. Bentalou Street in the Coppin Heights neighborhood.
