Two killed in shootings within minute...

Two killed in shootings within minutes of each other in Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Two men were shot to death within 15 minutes of each other in separate incidents in Baltimore on Wednesday evening, police said. Around 4:40 p.m., police found a 21-year-old man shot in the head in the 1700 block of N. Bentalou Street in the Coppin Heights neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min positronium 1,488,452
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr seriously messed up 313,262
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr trotwood citizen 20,801
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) Tue BondCoBondsMan 19
the goddam jews are to blame Tue Father Jeremy 5
Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13) Tue Father Jeremy 26
brooks robinson fmaily still has baseballcards ... Mon BALL CARDS 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,865 • Total comments across all topics: 278,469,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC