Trump's pledge to end rule on politic...

Trump's pledge to end rule on political preaching gets mixed reaction in Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

President Trump said that freedom of religion is "under serious threat" in a world that is in trouble, a world that he will "straighten out." He also vowed to "totally destroy" the Johnson Amendment, an IRS rule barring pastors from endorsing candidates from the pulpit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min BlackHogGranolaBrown 1,489,163
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Telisha 20,805
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 hr silly rabbit 313,264
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) Tue BondCoBondsMan 19
the goddam jews are to blame Jan 31 Father Jeremy 5
Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13) Jan 31 Father Jeremy 26
brooks robinson fmaily still has baseballcards ... Jan 30 BALL CARDS 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,204 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC