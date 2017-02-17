Thursday night's fire not the first f...

Thursday night's fire not the first for vacant Woodberry warehouse

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A four-alarm fire Thursday night at the Schenuitt Rubber building was not the first blaze at the three-story vacant warehouse in Woodberry, which has long been slated for development. More than 120 firefighters and 39 pieces of firefighting equipment were called about 9 p.m. Thursday to 1760 Union Ave. to battle the blaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 37 min VetnorsGate 1,496,327
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr ThomasA 313,341
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Wondering 20,837
Jennifer tanner, diggers, foster 11 hr Helpping you out 1
Good Shepherd Services to close Baltimore Count... Fri MARFFY 1
Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS Fri Sarah 2nd Grade 1
News Remembering those lost to Baltimore violence Feb 16 Fitus T Bluster 4
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,978,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC