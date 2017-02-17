Thursday night's fire not the first for vacant Woodberry warehouse
A four-alarm fire Thursday night at the Schenuitt Rubber building was not the first blaze at the three-story vacant warehouse in Woodberry, which has long been slated for development. More than 120 firefighters and 39 pieces of firefighting equipment were called about 9 p.m. Thursday to 1760 Union Ave. to battle the blaze.
