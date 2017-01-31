Three from Baltimore charged in robbery at Children's Place in Festival at Bel Air
Three Baltimore residents were arrested earlier this week after allegedly trying to steal children's clothing from a store in the Festival at Bel Air shopping center. Two women entered the Children's Place in the shopping center before 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,488,386
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|melvin perez
|20,800
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|313,261
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|21 hr
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Tue
|Father Jeremy
|5
|Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13)
|Tue
|Father Jeremy
|26
|brooks robinson fmaily still has baseballcards ...
|Mon
|BALL CARDS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC