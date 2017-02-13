'The Wire' creator David Simon hosts local fundraiser,...

Monday night, the Beth Am Synagogue's pews were filled with about 900 Baltimore residents and notables, including city health commissioner Dr. Leana Wen, activist and educator DeRay Mckesson and author Taylor Branch, who gathered to support "The Wire" creator David Simon 's fundraising protest against President Donald Trump 's travel ban. Simon's company Blown Deadline productions, agreed to match up to $100,000 in donations in response to the executive order to temporarily ban travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

