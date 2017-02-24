'The Voice' to hold auditions in Baltimore Saturday
Warm up those vocal cords, Baltimore. The NBC singing competition "The Voice" will hold open call auditions on Saturday at the Baltimore Convention Center .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,497,574
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|37 min
|Rshermr
|7,998
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|313,383
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|Merger announced between Kopernik Bank and St. ...
|Feb 21
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|4
|Review: Independent Chem-dry
|Feb 20
|Anonymous
|1
|Wish our BALT N(EYE)GGERS had some FLINT MI WATER!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC