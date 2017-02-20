Strand Theater Launches She Speaks Series with Portraits in Song
The Strand Theater Company introduces a new addition to its 9th Season, the Second Series titled SHE SPEAKS - a collection of short engagements aimed to showcase a wide variety of women's diverse voices and perspectives. The Series opens with Portraits in Song, by song and story alchemist, ellen cherry, and features a live performance of eleven original songs inspired by the stories of powerful women in history.
