Strand Theater Launches She Speaks Series with Portraits in Song

The Strand Theater Company introduces a new addition to its 9th Season, the Second Series titled SHE SPEAKS - a collection of short engagements aimed to showcase a wide variety of women's diverse voices and perspectives. The Series opens with Portraits in Song, by song and story alchemist, ellen cherry, and features a live performance of eleven original songs inspired by the stories of powerful women in history.

