State, city begin demolishing vacant housing in East Baltimore

East Baltimore residents remember when the Broadway East neighborhood was thriving - full of families and businesses, children and shops - before an exodus began after the riots of 1968. On Friday, they gathered to watch state and city officials tear down properties in the 1700 block of N. Chester Street, making way for what they hope will be a neighborhood that thrives again: home to renovated buildings near a new, $16 million food production campus.

