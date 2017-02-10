Stains on the Sidewalk'

Stains on the Sidewalk'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

Once you realize what you're looking at in Amy Berbert's seemingly commonplace photograph of a car parked at night in front of a white frame house, it's the footsteps in the snow that provide an emotional jolt. Are those blurry indentations moving toward or away from the front door with the welcoming porch light? It's hard to tell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min positronium 1,492,622
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr Gwyen 20,821
Baltimore Fri Dr Pepper 1
My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP! Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 1
Have U jailed your Attorney General yet? Feb 8 Bill 1
News Merger announced between Kopernik Bank and St. ... Feb 8 Sarah 2nd Grade 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Feb 7 silly rabbit 313,268
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Baltimore County was issued at February 12 at 9:34AM EST

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,738 • Total comments across all topics: 278,790,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC