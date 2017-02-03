Shooting charges dropped against East Baltimore man, his second dropped case in a year
City prosecutors dropped attempted-murder charges this week against a 27-year-old East Baltimore man, who also had previous charges related to a raid on a violence intervention program's office dropped last year. Barak Olds was charged in May 2016 with the shooting that month of a 42-year-old man in the 1800 block of Caroline St. Police had said the victim was working on his vehicle when he was approached by a male gunman, who began shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|1,489,294
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|seriously messed up
|313,267
|the goddam jews are to blame
|5 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13)
|Jan 31
|Father Jeremy
|26
|brooks robinson fmaily still has baseballcards ...
|Jan 30
|BALL CARDS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC