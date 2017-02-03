Shooting charges dropped against East...

Shooting charges dropped against East Baltimore man, his second dropped case in a year

1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

City prosecutors dropped attempted-murder charges this week against a 27-year-old East Baltimore man, who also had previous charges related to a raid on a violence intervention program's office dropped last year. Barak Olds was charged in May 2016 with the shooting that month of a 42-year-old man in the 1800 block of Caroline St. Police had said the victim was working on his vehicle when he was approached by a male gunman, who began shooting.

