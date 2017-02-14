Second man arrested in Horseshoe casi...

Second man arrested in Horseshoe casino shooting

1 hr ago

Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old man suspected in a shooting late last month in the parking garage of Horseshoe Casino Baltimore. Joseph Jennings, of the Waltherson neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

