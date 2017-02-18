Second annual Vegan Mac and Cheese Smackdown grows in Baltimore
Using nuts, soy and seasonings ranging from sriracha to Old Bay, home cooks and caterers alike brought their creamiest, cheesiest entries to the Vegan Mac and Cheese Cookoff. Organizers estimated as many as 3,000 attendees came out for the second annual event, held Saturday afternoon at Baltimore City Community College, to sample from 28 cooks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|No Surprize
|1,496,303
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|313,341
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Wondering
|20,837
|Jennifer tanner, diggers, foster
|8 hr
|Helpping you out
|1
|Good Shepherd Services to close Baltimore Count...
|Fri
|MARFFY
|1
|Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS
|Fri
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
|Remembering those lost to Baltimore violence
|Feb 16
|Fitus T Bluster
|4
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC