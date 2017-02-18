Second annual Vegan Mac and Cheese Sm...

Second annual Vegan Mac and Cheese Smackdown grows in Baltimore

Using nuts, soy and seasonings ranging from sriracha to Old Bay, home cooks and caterers alike brought their creamiest, cheesiest entries to the Vegan Mac and Cheese Cookoff. Organizers estimated as many as 3,000 attendees came out for the second annual event, held Saturday afternoon at Baltimore City Community College, to sample from 28 cooks.

