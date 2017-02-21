Sagamore Spirit Sets Opening Date For Port Covington Distillery
The waterfront distillery on East Cromwell Street will be open for free tours all weekend on April 21-23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., officials at the distillery announced. It's tied to The distillery is owned by Under Armour founder Kevin Plank.
