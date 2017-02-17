Real-life Forrest Gump has been running 20 miles a day for three decades
A real-life Forrest Gump has run on average 20 miles a day for the past three decades as he fights numerous health problems, including kidney disease. Keith Boissiere, 64, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has become famous in his adopted city of Baltimore for his determined almost-daily four-hour runs through the streets, no matter the weather, reports DailyMail .
