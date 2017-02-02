Police: Two charged in connection to ...

Police: Two charged in connection to fatal East Baltimore stabbing

Warrant Apprehension Task Force detectives arrested 37-year-old Randy Case, of the 2800 block of Huntingdon Avenue and Jermain Doggett, 35, of the 200 block of E. Lafayette Avenue, and charged them in the death of Darrell Webb. Police were called at 4:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue in Barclay for a stabbing, where Webb, 22, of the 300 block of N. Caroline Street, was suffering from stab wounds to the head and upper torso.

