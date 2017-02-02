Police: Two charged in connection to fatal East Baltimore stabbing
Warrant Apprehension Task Force detectives arrested 37-year-old Randy Case, of the 2800 block of Huntingdon Avenue and Jermain Doggett, 35, of the 200 block of E. Lafayette Avenue, and charged them in the death of Darrell Webb. Police were called at 4:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue in Barclay for a stabbing, where Webb, 22, of the 300 block of N. Caroline Street, was suffering from stab wounds to the head and upper torso.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Guest
|1,488,880
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 min
|white girls
|20,804
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,264
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Tue
|Father Jeremy
|5
|Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13)
|Tue
|Father Jeremy
|26
|brooks robinson fmaily still has baseballcards ...
|Mon
|BALL CARDS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC