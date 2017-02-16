Police: Man stabbed to death by co-worker in East Baltimore
Baltimore Police are searching for a man they say fatally stabbed a co-worker in an East Baltimore store before fleeing the area Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to the 600 block of E. Eager Street, across from the city jail complex, about 12:15 p.m. and found the victim with stab wounds, police said.
