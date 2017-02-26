Police: Man arrested hitting fence near BWI
Around 8:40 a.m., a sprinter van driven by a man identified as John Mack Jr., 37, of Baltimore, was traveling on Stoney Run Road when it ran off the road and crashed into a secured fence near Northrup Grumman's campus, Maryland Transportation Authority police said. After hitting the fence, the man backed up the van and continued driving on Aviation Boulevard toward Dorsey Road, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Guest
|1,498,137
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|56 min
|silly rabbit
|8,023
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,390
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|8 hr
|Agawam 1158
|301
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Sat
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Remembering those lost to Baltimore violence
|Sat
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|6
|Man Shot in a Baltimore Hip Hop Chicken Parking...
|Feb 24
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC