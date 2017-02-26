Police: Man arrested hitting fence ne...

Police: Man arrested hitting fence near BWI

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Around 8:40 a.m., a sprinter van driven by a man identified as John Mack Jr., 37, of Baltimore, was traveling on Stoney Run Road when it ran off the road and crashed into a secured fence near Northrup Grumman's campus, Maryland Transportation Authority police said. After hitting the fence, the man backed up the van and continued driving on Aviation Boulevard toward Dorsey Road, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Guest 1,498,137
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 56 min silly rabbit 8,023
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr silly rabbit 313,390
News 16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08) 8 hr Agawam 1158 301
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Sat Sarah 2nd Grade 3
News Remembering those lost to Baltimore violence Sat Sarah 2nd Grade 6
News Man Shot in a Baltimore Hip Hop Chicken Parking... Feb 24 Sarah 2nd Grade 2
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,169,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC