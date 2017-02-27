Police: Man Arrested After Altercation Led To Fatal Stabbing Of Elderly Man
Balitmore Police say they've arrested a northeast Baltimore man in the fatal stabbing of a 79-year-old man during an argument. Timothy Spicer, 51, of the 5600 block of Greenhill Avenue, was arrested and charged Tuesday with murder and various assault charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
