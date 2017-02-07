Police make arrest in Royal Farms fatal shooting
A 29-year-old man has been charged in a shooting at a Royal Farms store in South Baltimore last month, Baltimore police said Tuesday. Warrant Apprehension detectives arrested Dallas Evans on Monday for the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Dontia Akins on Jan. 27. Police said the shooting occurred around 7:39 p.m. outside the Royal Farms in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard in Carroll Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,490,937
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|the goddam jews are to blame
|17 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|7
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|18 hr
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|agape flights of venice florida
|Sun
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|seriously messed up
|313,267
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC