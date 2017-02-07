Police make arrest in Royal Farms fatal shooting

A 29-year-old man has been charged in a shooting at a Royal Farms store in South Baltimore last month, Baltimore police said Tuesday. Warrant Apprehension detectives arrested Dallas Evans on Monday for the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Dontia Akins on Jan. 27. Police said the shooting occurred around 7:39 p.m. outside the Royal Farms in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard in Carroll Park.

