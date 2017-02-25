Police arrest three, seize $11,000 an...

Police arrest three, seize $11,000 and loaded guns in raid

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Police arrested a man and two women, and seized cash, loaded guns and drugs in a raid in West Baltimore on Thursday. Officers executed a search and seizure at a home in the 1600 block of N. Ellamont St. following a drug distribution investigation, according to police.

