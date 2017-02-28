Police arrest man they say killed pet...

Police arrest man they say killed pet turtle with knife sharpener during burglary

Baltimore County police have arrested a man wanted in a string of burglaries, including one in which they say he killed the victim's pet turtle after burglarizing her home last month. Michael Kennard Jones, 23, was one of two men who broke into a home in the first block of Barnwell Court during the overnight hours of Jan. 20 or 21, and stole two television sets, gift cards, checks, jewelry and numerous electronic devices, police said.

