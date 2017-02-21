Police arrest Baltimore dirt bike 'godfather,' allege he maintained a 'chop shop'
In a continuing attempt to crack down on dirt bike riding on city streets, Baltimore Police recently charged several riders including the "godfather of the 12 O'Clock Boys," who they say was maintaining a "chop shop" for stolen bikes and parts. Court records show 40-year-old Dawayne Davis, known as "Wheelie Wayne," was arrested earlier this month and charged with 15 counts including theft scheme and removing or obliterating serial numbers on dirt bike engines.
