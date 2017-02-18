Police arrest 2, seize 5 pounds of po...

Police arrest 2, seize 5 pounds of pot and $3,000

Baltimore police said Saturday they found a gun, drugs and cash, and arrested a couple in a raid in the Fallstaff neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore. Following an investigation, detectives seized 5 pounds of marijuana, a loaded 9 mm handgun, more than $3,000 and narcotic manufacturing equipment from a home in the 3800 block of Glengyle Ave., police said.

