Police: 17-year-old chased into home,...

Police: 17-year-old chased into home, shot in Southwest Baltimore

1 hr ago

A 17-year-old man was chased into a home and shot in Baltimore's Allendale neighborhood overnight, police said. Just after midnight Thursday, the man, who was seriously injured, was found inside a home in the 300 block of Lyndhurst Street.

