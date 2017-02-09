Police: 17-year-old chased into home, shot in Southwest Baltimore
A 17-year-old man was chased into a home and shot in Baltimore's Allendale neighborhood overnight, police said. Just after midnight Thursday, the man, who was seriously injured, was found inside a home in the 300 block of Lyndhurst Street.
