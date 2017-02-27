Plants help employees be happier, healthier
Studies say bringing nature in makes you happier and more productive. Biophilia is the idea that people have an innate bond with nature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Well Well
|1,499,251
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|rshermr
|8,027
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,393
|Body camera video shows traffic stop of Baltimo...
|Mon
|andtheysayimsweet
|1
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Feb 26
|Agawam 1158
|301
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 25
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC