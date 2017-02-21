Pixies Add 20 North American Tour Dates
Seminal alt-rock band Pixies are set to kick off a North American leg of their 2017 tour on April 21 in Pomona, California. This morning, the band has not only added another date to the spring run but has also announced they will return to North America for 19 shows in September and October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Brad
|1,497,089
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|13 min
|Faith Michigan
|313,382
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|Merger announced between Kopernik Bank and St. ...
|Tue
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|4
|Review: Independent Chem-dry
|Feb 20
|Natalie1991
|1
|Wish our BALT N(EYE)GGERS had some FLINT MI WATER!
|Feb 20
|Philbert
|2
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 19
|Rose Tokoyo1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC