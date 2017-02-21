Pixies Add 20 North American Tour Dates

Pixies Add 20 North American Tour Dates

Seminal alt-rock band Pixies are set to kick off a North American leg of their 2017 tour on April 21 in Pomona, California. This morning, the band has not only added another date to the spring run but has also announced they will return to North America for 19 shows in September and October.

