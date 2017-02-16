Performing arts physician from Glen A...

Performing arts physician from Glen Arm treats musicians playing in pain

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Dr. Ray Wittstadt of Glen Arm works with patient Madeline Swartz, 16, of Mt. Washington during a clinic for musicians with hand issues at the Curtis National Hand Center in MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, MD on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 38 min Coca-Cola 1,495,544
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Anne 20,831
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr Prophet Atlantis 313,295
News Remembering those lost to Baltimore violence 20 hr Fitus T Bluster 4
News 16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08) 23 hr LAFA427 298
News Baltimore police release names of three recent ... Wed former democrat 1
Black lives matter.... What a joke! Feb 14 Bart Simons 8
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,496 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC