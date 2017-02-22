One killed, another injured in apparent landlord-tenant dispute in Southwest Baltimore
A man was killed and another injured in a Wednesday night shooting that Baltimore police said may be a landlord-tenant dispute. Police went to the 500 block of Brunswick Street in the Millhill neighborhood around 8 p.m. and found a 50-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach.
