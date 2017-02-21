Officials ID man found deceased in fire

Officials ID man found deceased in fire

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: ABC2 Maryland

Crews has been called to a vacant home in the 4600 block of Pall Mall Rd in Northwest Baltimore for the fire just after 3:30 p.m. where they found heavy fire in the second floor of the home. Multiple witnesses on scene said the man could be seen with an arm out the window as flames overtook the second floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Henry 1,498,099
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 30 min NeedsBrainENEMA 8,019
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Radio Flyer 3016 313,389
News 16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08) 5 hr Agawam 1158 301
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Sat Sarah 2nd Grade 3
News Remembering those lost to Baltimore violence Sat Sarah 2nd Grade 6
News Man Shot in a Baltimore Hip Hop Chicken Parking... Feb 24 Sarah 2nd Grade 2
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,019 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC