Officials ID man found deceased in fire
Crews has been called to a vacant home in the 4600 block of Pall Mall Rd in Northwest Baltimore for the fire just after 3:30 p.m. where they found heavy fire in the second floor of the home. Multiple witnesses on scene said the man could be seen with an arm out the window as flames overtook the second floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Henry
|1,498,099
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|30 min
|NeedsBrainENEMA
|8,019
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Radio Flyer 3016
|313,389
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|5 hr
|Agawam 1158
|301
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Sat
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Remembering those lost to Baltimore violence
|Sat
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|6
|Man Shot in a Baltimore Hip Hop Chicken Parking...
|Feb 24
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC