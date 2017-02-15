Newsday, New York Times reviewing work of 'Pill City' author
A New York newspaper is reviewing the work of one of its former reporters after his new book on Baltimore was widely questioned by police and other officials here. Newsday managing editor Richard Rosen confirmed to The Baltimore Sun that the paper is reviewing the work of Kevin Deutsch, who worked for the paper from 2012 to 2016, following questions raised by law enforcement and health officials about his new book about Baltimore, Pill City .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
