New apartments in Poppleton get underway

Baltimore leaders are scheduled to gather Thursday to celebrate the start of construction of a new multimillion-dollar apartment building in Poppleton near the University of Maryland BioPark. The project, part of a planned $460 million, 33-acre redevelopment, has been in the works for more than a decade , as the city acquired hundreds of properties for the site and the developer weathered the recession to secure financing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.