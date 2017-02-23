New apartments in Poppleton get underway
Baltimore leaders are scheduled to gather Thursday to celebrate the start of construction of a new multimillion-dollar apartment building in Poppleton near the University of Maryland BioPark. The project, part of a planned $460 million, 33-acre redevelopment, has been in the works for more than a decade , as the city acquired hundreds of properties for the site and the developer weathered the recession to secure financing.
