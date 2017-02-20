new $20K reward offered for info on unsolved Md. student's murder
Baltimore police and FBI investigators say last year's murder of 21-year-old Marcus Edwards remains a mystery, and now a reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Edwards was killed as he walked along a residential street near the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and Woodbourne Avenue in Baltimore Sept.
