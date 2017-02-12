Neighbors voice concern about proposed development near Lake Roland
With hundreds of wooded acres, walking trails and a dog park, Lake Roland Park has served as a green retreat for Robert Macht and others for years. Now a Baltimore developer's plan to turn a sleepy Falls Road shopping strip that backs into the park into a bustling "village," with restaurants, offices and six-story apartment building, has Macht and others, worried about the project's impact on the increasingly popular park, the environment and traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|trumpo idioot
|1,492,747
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,823
|Baltimore
|Fri
|Dr Pepper
|1
|Four bias-related incidents of vandalism report...
|Fri
|mike
|1
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Mydawgz
|57
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
|Have U jailed your Attorney General yet?
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC