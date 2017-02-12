Neighbors voice concern about proposed development near Lake Roland

With hundreds of wooded acres, walking trails and a dog park, Lake Roland Park has served as a green retreat for Robert Macht and others for years. Now a Baltimore developer's plan to turn a sleepy Falls Road shopping strip that backs into the park into a bustling "village," with restaurants, offices and six-story apartment building, has Macht and others, worried about the project's impact on the increasingly popular park, the environment and traffic.

