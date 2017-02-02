National Aquarium plans fundraising drive for new care center
The property houses the National Aquarium 's animal care center, home to 1,000 to 1,500 animals at any given time - turtles, seals, sharks, trout, and tropical fish, even the occasional caiman . The National Aquarium started construction this winter on a new $20 million animal care and rescue center in a former office in Jonestown.
